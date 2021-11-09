John McWhorter on ‘Woke Racism’

In his new book, Woke Racism, Columbia University linguist JOHN MCWHORTER offers a critique of the left’s focus on race and anti-racism. He argues that anti-racism has become a religion for many white liberals and Black intellectuals, one that doesn’t require the real work of social activism and harms the communities it purports to help. We’ll talk with McWhorter about racism in America, why he believes the anti-racism movement hurts Black communities and society at large, and how he believes racism should be confronted. We’ll also talk about the battles around critical race theory, cancel culture, and language.