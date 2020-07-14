James Baldwin’s words and wisdom for our troubled times

Guest: Eddie Glaude Jr.

When Princeton professor EDDIE GLAUDE JR. felt despair at the election of Donald Trump on the heels of the Obama presidency, he turned to the writing and activism of James Baldwin to help him understand it. Glaude joins us to talk about his new book, Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own. It looks at how Baldwin confronted pervasive racism, his disappointments with the civil rights movement, and what the writer and activist might teach us today as we grapple with racial injustice, a pandemic, and economic crisis.