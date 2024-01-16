From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

They cooked and fundraised, helped people to vote, and put their lives at risk in the name of racial equality. But the Black women who helped fuel the Civil Rights Movement from behind the scenes are rarely recognized — even on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, a panel event at the Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia sought to change that for at least one afternoon. While honoring the legacy of the holiday’s namesake, the discussion focused on the movement’s many hidden figures and their critical roles.

Women like Amelia Boyton Robinson: A voting rights activist who was knocked unconscious on “Bloody Sunday,” when law enforcement officers beat unarmed marchers crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Women like Ella Baker: A shrewd organizer who helped form the influential Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, commonly known as SNCC.

Women like Dr. Prathia Hall: A native Philadelphian whose words in 1962 inspired King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the March on Washington about a year later on a stage with just one woman.

“The women weren’t seen as threatening, they weren’t seen as contributing, they weren’t seen. It doesn’t mean they weren’t transformational. It doesn’t mean that they weren’t taking great risks,” said Rev. Donna Lawrence Jones, executive director of the Metropolitan Christian Council of Philadelphia.