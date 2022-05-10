‘Inspire:’ unleashing creativity

Even if you don’t consider yourself to be a great artist or writer, your DNA is rich in creativity. It’s part of our primitive physiology, explains MATT RICHTEL in his new book, Inspired: Understanding Creativity: A Journey Through Art, Science, and the Soul. Richtel, a New York Times journalist, says that you don’t have to be a genius to be creative – just open-minded and curious, no matter how old you are.

Richtel joins us to talk about creativity and share some of the lessons he learned from speaking with creators like Yo-Yo Ma and Rhiannon Giddens. We’ll also talk about how it enabled our species to thrive, the myths that surround it and techniques to unleash our creative power.