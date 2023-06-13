I-95 Collapse, ‘Albie’s Elevator’ Premiere

We’ll get the latest on the I-95 bridge in Northeast Philadelphia that collapsed on Sunday after a tanker truck carrying gasoline beneath it burst into flames. Governor Josh Shapiro has issued a disaster declaration. What’s next? And how will this impact traffic, commuters and residents?

Albie’s Elevator is the first kids’ show created right here at WHYY in Philadelphia, with local artists and designers. They’ve built a world for an elevator operator exploring the ups and downs of life with her friends and neighbors. It debuts this week on TV-12, and joining us are the puppeteer behind Albie, Elizabeth Dapo, and show creator Caitlin Corkery.