How to Cope with Climate Anxiety

Two-thirds of Americans report feeling anxious about climate change. There's even a new term for it - eco-anxiety. We'll talk about what it is and strategies for coping.

Air Date: April 13, 2023 12:00 pm
(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Earth Day is supposed to prompt us to pay attention to our planet and think about how to protect it, and it’s just a week away. But many people can’t stop worrying about the future of the Earth.

Climate anxiety is growing, particularly younger generations, as they watch forests disappear, species vanish, and glaciers melt. The American Psychological Association defines eco-anxiety as a “chronic fear of environmental doom,” and is harmful to mental health.

Today, a conversation about climate anxiety, strategies for coping with it, and how to turn those feelings of hopelessness into action.

Guests

Thomas Doherty, a clinical psychologist practicing in Portland, Oregon who specializes in climate psychology.

Sarah Ray, Environmental Studies Professor at Cal Poly Humboldt Professor of Environment.

