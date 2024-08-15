Philly travelers debate the pros and cons of international travel

Summer travel is at its peak — people are flying, cruising and driving to far-flung locales. But some vacation hot spots are telling tourists they aren’t welcome. In Barcelona, for instance, locals are using water guns to ward off the constant throng of visitors. And in other cities, vacation rentals have displaced residents.

Studio 2 looks at the cultural, economic and environmental impact of travel with Tom Grahsler, executive producer of WHYY’s “Peak Travel” podcast and Elaine Glusac, Frugal Traveler columnist at the New York Times, as well as travelers from the Philadelphia region who speak to the great joys and benefits of exploring new lands and cultures.