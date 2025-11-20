How to avoid a nightmare workplace
On top of the usual workplace specters, like long meetings and bad bosses, many companies are now imposing return-to-work requirements and pushing their employees to use AI.Listen 51:27
Five years ago, the pandemic dramatically changed many people’s experience of work. A lot of us worked from home, awkwardly adopting new technologies like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. And, given the circumstances, many managers loosened the reins, but now…companies are forcing workers back into the office and performance reviews are no longer being graded on a curve.
But that’s not the only thing coming up. Across all kinds of workplaces, variables like AI and Gen Z workers have entered the chat. And of course, all of the old gripes about useless meetings and bad bosses have not gone away. Today, we’re talking about modern workplace woes and how to avoid them.
Guests:
Lauren D’Incensso, professor at Drexel University
Max Read, author of the substack “Max Reads” and a writer for the New York Times advice column “Work Friend”
