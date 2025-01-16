Investigating the cult-like tactics of modern marketers
Philadelphia author's Dylan book becomes Hollywood hit with Chalamet
Elijah Wald and Avi Wolfman-Arent discuss the pivotal moment in Bob Dylan's career explored in Wald's book "Dylan Goes Electric!," which inspired "A Complete Unknown."
Air Date: January 10, 2025 3:00 pmListen 17:00
Why are millennials delaying adulthood?
People in their 20s and 30s are less likely to marry, have kids, and own a house. Are they missing adult milestones by choice or because of economics or social circumstances?
Air Date: January 8, 2025 12:00 pmListen 51:39
Sanctuary for all: Cows, pigs, sheep — even emus find refuge at The Cow Sanctuary in New Jersey
Helga Tacreiter has cared for and nurtured hundreds of animals over the past three decades at the 80-acre sanctuary in Bridgeton.
2 weeks agoListen 1:11