“Friction-maxxing:” the case against convenience

Can struggle, effort and inconvenience lead to a happier, more fulfilling life? And in a world where technology seems unavoidable, is it even possible to fight the current?

Air Date: January 15, 2026 12:00 pm
Is modern life too easy?

A recent piece in The Cut lamented the overindulgence of modern conveniences like ChatGPT, location sharing and food delivery apps. The outlet argued that by opting for the quickest road to satisfaction, we often miss out on essential human experiences. The solution? A vow to start “friction-maxxing.”

On this edition of Studio 2, we take a closer look at how struggle, effort and inconvenience can lead to a happier, more fulfilling existence. But in a world where technology seems unavoidable, is it even possible to fight the current?

Guests:

Nick Carr, author of Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart

Justin McDaniel, chair of the religious studies department at The University of Pennsylvania

