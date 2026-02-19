Looksmaxxing: Why young men are breaking their own jaws

We look at how social media is fueling the trend of achieving maximum perfection and how this adds to the conversation about young men struggling to find purpose.

Air Date: February 19, 2026 12:00 pm
Listen 50:23
From unforgiving fitness regimens to intentionally breaking their own jaws, some people are going to extreme lengths to fulfill a certain vision of masculinity.

From unforgiving fitness regimens to intentionally breaking their own jaws, some people are going to extreme lengths to fulfill a certain vision of masculinity.

What is looksmaxxing and what does it say about the state of young men in America?

The trend, which has become popular among some hyper-online young men, focuses on maximizing physical attractiveness, with rating systems for a certain vision of masculinity.

Their scoring methods judge facial harmony, distinctive gender features, low body fat and a range of physicalities, including eyebrow thickness, skin clarity, nasolabial folds, coloring and contrast, nose shape and teeth.

Although the concept originated in fringe, misogynistic online spaces, looksmaxxing terminology has moved into the mainstream among teens. It is often used jokingly, but has also become fodder for bullying and self-doubt, with people now critiquing traits such as canthal tilt or clavicle width.

Online influencers, like Clavicular, monetize these insecurities, funneling them toward AI analysis apps and increasingly extreme advice. This ranges from skincare routines and gym regimens, sometimes called “softmaxxing,” to invasive cosmetic procedures or brutal DIY procedures, known as “hardmaxxing.”

On this edition of Studio 2, we talk about the trend and the role social media plays in shaping male beauty standards. We also ask how it connects to a broader conversation about young men struggling to find purpose and self worth.

Guests:

 

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate