Looksmaxxing: Why young men are breaking their own jaws
We look at how social media is fueling the trend of achieving maximum perfection and how this adds to the conversation about young men struggling to find purpose.Listen 50:23
What is looksmaxxing and what does it say about the state of young men in America?
The trend, which has become popular among some hyper-online young men, focuses on maximizing physical attractiveness, with rating systems for a certain vision of masculinity.
Their scoring methods judge facial harmony, distinctive gender features, low body fat and a range of physicalities, including eyebrow thickness, skin clarity, nasolabial folds, coloring and contrast, nose shape and teeth.
Although the concept originated in fringe, misogynistic online spaces, looksmaxxing terminology has moved into the mainstream among teens. It is often used jokingly, but has also become fodder for bullying and self-doubt, with people now critiquing traits such as canthal tilt or clavicle width.
Online influencers, like Clavicular, monetize these insecurities, funneling them toward AI analysis apps and increasingly extreme advice. This ranges from skincare routines and gym regimens, sometimes called “softmaxxing,” to invasive cosmetic procedures or brutal DIY procedures, known as “hardmaxxing.”
On this edition of Studio 2, we talk about the trend and the role social media plays in shaping male beauty standards. We also ask how it connects to a broader conversation about young men struggling to find purpose and self worth.
Guests:
- Charlie Sosnick, writer covering male subcultures for GQ and other outlets
- Leon Garber, licensed mental health counselor, writer for Psychology Today and co-host of Seize the Moment Podcast
