How #MeToo finally came to N.J. politics

Air Date: January 16, 2020
Listen 12:11
New Jersey Assembly chambers. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

New Jersey lawmakers are promising a “culture change” after 20 women in state politics shared their stories of being groped, harassed and even raped at work events. Despite the #MeToo movement growing around the world, why has it taken so long for their stories to come to light?

Guest: NJ.com’s Kelly Heyboer, who reported this story with Susan K. Livio

 

Brought to you by The Why

