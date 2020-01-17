How #MeToo finally came to N.J. politics

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

New Jersey lawmakers are promising a “culture change” after 20 women in state politics shared their stories of being groped, harassed and even raped at work events. Despite the #MeToo movement growing around the world, why has it taken so long for their stories to come to light?

Guest: NJ.com’s Kelly Heyboer, who reported this story with Susan K. Livio