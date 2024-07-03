What Inside Out 2 tells us about embracing all our emotions

When Pixar’s Inside Out opened in movie theaters almost a decade ago, viewers were introduced to 11-year-old Riley and the emotions that defined her young life…joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust, each drawn as a different character.

In Inside Out 2, Riley is 13 and she’s dealing with the raging emotions that come with PUBERTY!….embarrassment, envy, ennui and most notably anxiety…a big-mouthed, bug-eyed, character with wild, carrot top hair.

This week on The Connection…understanding the important role that all emotions, including anxiety, play throughout our lives. Our guests were consultants on the film. Psychologist Dacher Keltner is co-director of the Greater Good Science Center at University of California, Berkeley. His most recent book is titled Awe. Psychologist Lisa Damour specializes in treating adolescents. Her most recent book is The Emotional Lives of Teenagers