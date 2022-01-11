Hell or High Seas tells the true story of sailors embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, as they brave the treacherous waters around Cape Horn, Chile. One of them is US Navy veteran who uses the expedition to share his own story, begin healing from his trauma and raise awareness about the millions of other veterans who need support returning to civilian life.

Guests

Taylor Grieger, Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer veteran and Captain

Stephen O’Shea, Author, filmmaker, and First Mate

Glenn Holsten, Documentary storyteller and director of Hell or High Seas