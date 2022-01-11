‘Hell or High Seas’

Air Date: January 11, 2022 10:00 am
Stephen O’Shea and Taylor Grieger, both featured in 'Hell or High Seas', sailing off the coast of Cape Horn. (photo via Hell or High Seas)

Stephen O’Shea and Taylor Grieger, both featured in 'Hell or High Seas', sailing off the coast of Cape Horn. (photo via Hell or High Seas)

Hell or High Seas tells the true story of sailors embarking on the adventure of a lifetime, as they brave the treacherous waters around Cape Horn, Chile. One of them is US Navy veteran who uses the expedition to share his own story, begin healing from his trauma and raise awareness about the millions of other veterans who need support returning to civilian life.

Guests

Taylor Grieger, Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer veteran and Captain

Stephen O’Shea, Author, filmmaker, and First Mate

Glenn Holsten, Documentary storyteller and director of Hell or High Seas

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate