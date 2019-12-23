Guests: Tom Devaney, Jennifer Childs, and David Jadico

Since 2006, 1812 Productions, Philadelphia’s all comedy theater company, has been performing their sketch comedy show This is the Week That Is, satirizing the news and events of the year though song and dance and humor. Their motto is, tell the truth and make it funny. JENNIFER CHILDS, cofounder and co-head writer of 1812 and writer/performer DAVE JADICO stop by Radio Times to tell us what they’ve cooked up for this year’s production which runs through January 5th. But first, time for some poetry. Local award winning poet THOMAS DEVANEY will read from his new collection of poems, “Getting to Philadelphia,” which captures his complicated relationship with the city. He grew up in the Holme Circle section in the northeast, lived in NYC for a time until Philly pulled him back home. His poems are about stoops, parking spaces, graffiti artists, shuttered store fronts and his working class roots.