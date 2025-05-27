David Cross on comedy and finding optimism in an ‘awful world’

David Cross is an actor, producer and comedian who rose to prominence in the 1990s HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show.

He’s probably best known for playing the therapist turned aspiring actor Tobias Funke on Arrested Development.

Much of Cross’ decades in stand-up comedy has featured unsparing social commentary, especially on what he sees as the hypocrisy of American politics and religion.

Studio 2 executive producer Kevin McCorry spoke with Cross recently ahead of his May 28 show at the Ardmore Music Hall. He discussed trends in the current stand-up comedy scene, his appreciation of Arrested Development, and how becoming a father later in life has helped brighten his outlook.