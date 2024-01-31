Death Penalty in America, Navigating the Vitamin Aisle

Why has Americans’ support for the death penalty shifted over the last few decades, and where do you land on the issue? We'll also talk about the the tricky vitamin aisle.

Vitamins are displayed in pharmacy Duane Reade by Walgreens, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Walgreens reports earnings March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Recent high-profile cases have shed light on capital punishment, but Americans’ support for the death penalty has shifted over the last few decades, as many states impose moratoriums or propose outright bans on the punishment. First, we’ll hear from Pauline Fitzgerald, the mother of Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald who was shot and killed last year. Her family is calling for the death penalty for her son’s alleged killer. Then we’ll talk with Atlantic Center for Capital Representation founder Marc Bookman, author of A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays.

We’re bombarded with ads for the latest vitamins and green powders on social media, and supplements from A-Z line shelves at grocery stores and pharmacies. But, how much do you really need to add to your diet? And does the average adult multivitamin really make an impact? We’ll talk about navigating the vitamin aisle with Tod Cooperman, president and founder of ConsumerLab.

