Death Penalty in America, Navigating the Vitamin Aisle

Recent high-profile cases have shed light on capital punishment, but Americans’ support for the death penalty has shifted over the last few decades, as many states impose moratoriums or propose outright bans on the punishment. First, we’ll hear from Pauline Fitzgerald, the mother of Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald who was shot and killed last year. Her family is calling for the death penalty for her son’s alleged killer. Then we’ll talk with Atlantic Center for Capital Representation founder Marc Bookman, author of A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays.

We’re bombarded with ads for the latest vitamins and green powders on social media, and supplements from A-Z line shelves at grocery stores and pharmacies. But, how much do you really need to add to your diet? And does the average adult multivitamin really make an impact? We’ll talk about navigating the vitamin aisle with Tod Cooperman, president and founder of ConsumerLab.