Early Bird or Night Owl? New Philly Zoo President, Voices From the Polls

This Election Day, we’ll check in at regional polls as people vote in Pennsylvania’s most contentious and expensive races. Plus, we get an exclusive view into the tower clock at Philadelphia City Hall the moment it was turned back at the end of daylight saving time – WHYY host Matt Guilhem woke up early to witness the moment.

Are we born to be early birds or night owls, or can we shift our bodies’ complex circadian rhythms? We’ll talk about making the most of the extra hour of sleep we gained the weekend and implementing lasting habits for a healthier bedtime and more productive morning with Dr. Ilene Rosen, sleep medicine doctor and associate professor at the Perelman School of Medicine.

America’s first zoo has a new president and CEO, Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman. She started in late October and is the first woman and Black woman to run the 164-year-old institution. Mogerman joins us to talk about leading the Philadelphia Zoo, her vision for it and the role zoos play in education and conservation.