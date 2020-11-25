We’ve been living with the pandemic for months now, and with the holidays approaching and with many of us physically separated from loved ones, we thought we’d examine how to find whole body health and wellness in this exceptionally stressful time. DR. DANIEL MONTI joins us for the hour. He’s a psychiatrist and founding director of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Jefferson University Hospital to discuss an integrative medicine approach to well-being that weaves together mental, physical, and spiritual health. His new book, co-authored with Anthony Bazzan, is Tapestry of Health.