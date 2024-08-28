How to get a good night’s sleep

Human beings are built for sleep. It’s a normal, natural process and yet many of us have a troubled relationship with it. How can we make peace with sleep? And what are the best ways to get a good night’s rest?

We’ll dive into the fascinating physiology of sleep and explore what our brains and bodies are doing during these “off” hours. We’ll also discuss how sleep affects our memories and mood, how our daily activities affect our sleep cycles and what we can do to get restorative shut eye. Our guests are Duke University sleep medicine specialist Jade Wu, author of Hello Sleep, and Penn Medicine sleep specialist Indira Gurubhagavatula.