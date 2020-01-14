Democrats debate as primary season approaches

Guests: Will Bunch, Akela Lacy, Dan Hopkins

Tuesday night’s Democratic Presidential Debate is the last time the leading candidates will face-off before voting begins in Iowa and New Hampshire. While the polls have been inconsistent in the lead up to primary season, they do all indicate that there are four main frontrunners at this point – Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg. Billionaire Tom Steyer and Senator Amy Klobuchar also grace the stage to make their case to stay in the ever-narrowing field of Democrats vying for the Presidency. Today we’ll discuss what happened at the debate as well as the state of the Democratic primary leading up to the first ballots being cast. Joining us is Philadelphia Inquirer columnist WILL BUNCH, political reporter for The Intercept AKELA LACY, and University of Pennsylvania political science professor DAN HOPKINS.