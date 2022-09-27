Dahlia Lithwick on “Lady Justice” and Supreme Court’s legitimacy

In her new book, Lady Justice, Slate senior legal correspondent DAHLIA LITHWICK profiles women who fought for the rule of law during the Trump presidency, often doing so without recognition. From family separation and travel bans to reproductive and voting rights, Lithwick shares the work, determination and influence of the women who held the line for democracy, justice and law. We’ll talk with Lithwick about the contributions of these women, including former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates and ACLU’s Brigette Amiri. Lithwick also shares a secret she had kept for years involving a judge who had been accused of sexual harassment and why she told no one.

We’ll also ask her about the continuing fallout from the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the conservative direction of the Supreme Court and concerns about its legitimacy. We’ll also preview the most consequential cases in the Court’s upcoming term which begins Monday, including two cases that could profoundly shape the integrity of our elections.

