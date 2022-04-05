Yet, as insulting as that treatment was, I am reminded of the biblical story of Joseph. After rising to prominence despite his brothers selling him into slavery, Joseph told his brothers that while they meant their actions for evil, God meant them for good.

It’s good that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the cusp of confirmation despite the ill treatment she received. It is a testament to the strength of Black women everywhere, including the many Black women who made it possible for me not only to survive, but to thrive.

When I see Judge Jackson, I see my great grandmother, Sallie, who taught us how to clean houses, by paying us to clean hers. My grandmothers, Lula and Adele, who raised my parents and their siblings. My aunt Juanita who prayed for me in my lowest moment. My mother Carolyn, who sacrificed for me throughout my life. My wife LaVeta, who loves me in spite of myself. My daughters, who are reflections of me. My nieces and cousins and associates and friends who are among the dozens of Black women who’ve made my life a little sweeter, a little better, and a lot more beautiful.

These women are the reason I understood, in ways that some could not, the sentiments expressed by Cory Booker, who looked at Judge Jackson during her confirmation hearing and told her that in looking at her “I see my ancestors and yours.”