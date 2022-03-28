Let me be clear. I understand and respect Smith for defending his wife. It is the duty of every husband to do so. But in defending Jada against an assault on her hair, Will Smith stood up for much more than his spouse. In many ways, he defended all Black women, because the politics of Black hair is inextricably linked to the politics of race, to the Eurocentric beauty aesthetic, and to America’s ongoing assault on the value of Black humanity.

The discrimination that springs from the of disrespect of Black women and their hair is so pervasive in the workplace that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act, which would outlaw discrimination based on natural hairstyles if passed by the Senate and signed into law. Similar legislation is already on the books in California.

The irony is that Chris Rock should understand the pain surrounding Black hair better than most. He was the writer and star of the groundbreaking 2009 documentary, “Good Hair,” which explored the multi-billion-dollar industry that has risen up around Black hair. More importantly, Rock’s documentary exposed the deep emotions behind the phenomenon of covering, altering, and hiding Black hair beneath weaves, wigs and other hair replacements.

Still, the sight of West Philly’s own Will Smith slapping another Black man on the international stage has deeper implications than a joke about hair. One might question, as I do, if Smith would have done the same thing to a white comedian who made a seemingly innocuous comment about Smith’s wife. But beyond that, one must wonder if there was more to Smith’s reaction than anger over a single joke.

Tim Gordon, a film critic who hosts the Big Show with Film Gordon, appeared on my show on WURD Radio the morning after the incident, and referenced comments Rock made while hosting the Academy Awards in 2016. At the time, Jada Pinkett Smith chose to boycott the Oscars because of a lack of diversity, and was also reportedly upset because Will Smith was not nominated for his role in the film “Concussion.”