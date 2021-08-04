Covid-19 Delta variant: The latest science and guidance

Air Date: August 4, 2021 10:00 am
A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a store

A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a store Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Delta variant is causing growing concern and upending any hopes that the country can soon return to normal. Every day we are learning more about the Delta strain, including that even vaccinated people may be able to spread it.  While vaccine rates are rising, hesitancy and the political fight over masking are only confounding efforts to rein in Covid. This hour, the latest science and guidance on Covid, the Delta variant, vaccines, and masking with University of Pennsylvania immunologist JOHN WHERRY and New York University School of Medicine infectious disease specialist CELINE GOUNDER.  

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate