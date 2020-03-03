Preparing for the coronavirus

Guest: Ezekiel Emanuel, Jennifer Nuzzo

The coronavirus is making many people uneasy — just look at all the stores sold out of hand sanitizers, cleaners and masks. Four residents of a nursing facility in Washington state have died from the virus. Cases have also been confirmed in New York, California, Rhode Island, and Florida, with a total of 91 illnesses in the U.S. Covid-19 has been reported in 50 countries, infecting almost 90,000 people. Although 3000 people have died of the illness, most people who contract it are expected to recover. But there’s still a lot we don’t know about the novel coronavirus, including how widely it will spread and how dangerous it will ultimately be. This hour, we discuss what we know about the coronavirus, look at the government’s response, and learn about the steps individuals can take to be prepared. Our guests are EZEKIEL EMANUEL, vice provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and a former Obama White House Health Policy Adviser, and JENNIFER NUZZO, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.