How to beat COVID

COVID infections in many parts of the country are creeping up. Cold weather, declining immunity, and continued vaccine- and mask-resistant Americans are leading experts to worry that a fifth pandemic wave is coming. How have we not reined in the coronavirus two years into the pandemic with readily available, effective vaccines? We’ll talk about rising infections, vaccines, boosters, mandates and the continued anti-vaccine sentiment. Our guests DR. EZEKIEL EMANUEL, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, and DR. CELINE GOUNDER, an infectious disease specialist at New York University School of Medicine.