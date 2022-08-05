Chasing Scientific Holy Grails

Science is all about discovery — tackling the big questions that define our world, and hopefully our future. But some of these questions are as obscure as they are important. The challenges seem endless — with any kind of answer decades or even generations away — but, if answered, these quests could transform life as we know it.

On this episode, we explore some of science’s holy grails — we look into why these questions matter, and how close they are to being answered, and meet the people who are leading the charge.

We hear stories about the search for extraterrestrial life, what fusion power could mean for the fate of our planet, humans’ quest for immortality, and more.

Also heard on this week’s episode: