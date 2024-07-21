From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Biomedical research nonprofit the Wistar Institute announced plans this week to open a new research center in Philadelphia dedicated to HIV treatment and possible cures, as well as the study of other viral diseases.

Wistar officials say they hope to curate a team of expert scientists, virologists and immunologists to lead efforts in curing and eradicating the HIV virus and the chronic, lifelong disease it causes in humans.

“I’m very hopeful that this center is but the beginning of what is going to be a transformative scientific advancement that will not only benefit people living with HIV, but may benefit world health in general,” said Louis Montaner, who will lead the new center as director.

About 39 million people worldwide live with HIV, including more than 18,000 people in Philadelphia.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, impairs the body’s immune system and its ability to fight off other infections and diseases. Without intervention, the virus can lead to AIDS, an advanced stage of disease that often leads to early death.

The development of antiretroviral drugs in the late 90s and early 2000s has increased the lifespan of those who live with HIV. Today, many people who take maintenance medications never develop AIDS.

But still, lifelong treatment has side effects and it carries a cost that not everyone can afford. Treatment is not always accessible for people living in other parts of the world. Montaner said there are many reasons why finding a cure is critical.