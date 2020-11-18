Winter approaches as Covid surges

As winter approaches and Covid19 cases continue to rise across the country, local governments are implementing much stricter rules on businesses and tougher recommendations for citizens to stem the spread. We’ll begin today’s show with Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. THOMAS FARLEY, who will break down the new restrictions on restaurants, bars, and gyms, as well as his official recommendations for personal gatherings. Then, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, Dr. VALERIE ARKOOSH explains why shutting down schools around the Thanksgiving holidays is the right thing to do to contain the spread of the virus and protect the public’s health. Lastly, Moody’s chief economist MARK ZANDI will forecast what the next wave of lockdowns will do to the economy and how to mitigate the damage.