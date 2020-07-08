Boredom: making the most of it

Guests: Erin Westgate, James Danckert

Americans are struggling with a lot in the pandemic – stress, fear, anxiety and boredom. With our lives more restricted than ever, many people are having a hard time keeping occupied and breaking out of the daily monotony. For some, this restlessness can lead to destructive behaviors, like overeating or substance abuse, while others can channel it into creative endeavors. Researchers say that recognizing boredom and learning how to respond to it is a key life skill that will make us healthier, happier and more productive. This hour, how to harness our boredom and make it work of us. We’ll talk with ERIN WESTGATE , assistant professor of psychology at the University of Florida, and JAMES DANCKERT, a cognitive neuroscientist and the co-author of Out of My Skull: The Psychology of Boredom.