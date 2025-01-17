Beyond Human Conversation

Humans have long dreamed of communicating with other species, from plants and animals to extraterrestrial life — and now, thanks to new technology, scientists are gaining more insights at a faster pace. What can we expect in terms of breaking down that communication barrier? Will we be able to communicate, to understand what other forms of life are thinking and feeling?

On this episode, we explore vastly different efforts to bridge the communication gap. We hear stories about scientists who are using AI to decode animal communication, how SETI scientists go about their search for extraterrestrial intelligence, and one man who claims to have found a way to help plants make music.

ALSO HEARD: