Battleground 2020: 100 days out

Guests: Lucy Perkins, Mark Nevins, Thea Riofrancos

Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by a scant 44 thousand votes in 2016, giving him the commonwealth’s coveted electoral college votes and the keys to the White House in that hotly contested presidential race. Four years later and VP Joe Biden has a sizable lead over the incumbent according to a series of new polls. But polls are a snapshot in time and it’s tough to make predictions in this year of one crisis after another. On this month’s installment of Battleground 2020, how the presidential race is playing out in the commonwealth – the polls, the issues, the regional divisions and the divides within the Democratic Party between moderates and the left. First, we’ll be joined by WESA political reporter LUCY PERKINS who will give us the view from the western part of Pennsylvania. Then, democratic strategist MARK NEVINS and Providence College political science professor THEA RIOFRANCOS give us their perspective on Biden’s campaign strategy.