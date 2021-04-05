“ADHD 2.0” with Dr. Edward Hallowell

More than a generation ago there was no medical name for a child who had a hard time paying attention or was impulsive and disorganized. Instead, people who learned differently were often just called lazy. Our guest psychiatrist Edward Hallowell’s groundbreaking book “Drive to Distraction,” written with psychiatrist John Ratey in 1994, helped us begin to understand attention deficit disorder and made ADD and ADHD commonly used acronyms. Since then, Dr. Hallowell and Dr. Ratey have co-authored a number of books about this learning difference and have argued that it is really a trait – not a disorder or disability. In their new book, “ADHD 2.0,” the authors call for a new name and a better understanding of this unique kind of mind. DR. EDWARD HALLOWELL is our guest on Radio Times and discusses his findings, years working with patients, and his own ADD traits.