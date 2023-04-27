What is rejection sensitive dysphoria, and why does it impact people with ADHD?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Nikki Scott, 33, was standing in her kitchen one evening, preparing her favorite side dish for dinner: cheesy broccoli.

Scott and her partner were struggling financially at the time, so she was looking forward to this home-cooked meal. But when she began to mix the two ingredients together in a glass bowl, it all slipped through her hands. Glass shattered on her kitchen floor. Broccoli was everywhere.

“I was absolutely hysterical,” Scott said. I had to go sit in the closet and hyperventilate and just sob uncontrollably.”

Her head was spinning. Scott was questioning her mistake and her reaction.

“I just remember sitting there in the dark, bawling my eyes out over this broccoli. ‘What is wrong with me? Like, it’s just broccoli. Why am I so upset?’ It was that trigger that made me think, like, ‘I am such a loser.’

Scott sat in the closet for an hour. Then she wiped away her tears, left the closet, and began to clean up the mess. When her partner came home, he didn’t think this was such a big deal.

But Scott couldn’t stop thinking about it. The entire incident influenced her worst thoughts about who she was as a person.

“So, it starts out as one thing, and then my brain kind of rapid cycles through all of the things about myself that I don’t like — all of the ways that I feel like — I’m not where I should be in life or I’m not the partner I should be or not the mother I should be.

This experience was not new to Scott, and the rapid and crushing reaction to a small mishap was a familiar incident that wreaked havoc over her entire life.

Scott’s peers often deemed her as too sensitive — that her weekly crying sessions in the bathroom from being rejected by others or personal failure were not rational responses but actually, moments that illustrated a lack of control over her emotions.

“I would swing from being completely balanced and happy to just being crushed over something within minutes,” Scott said.

These criticisms were hard truths to swallow. Scott felt that her responses were sometimes irrational, yet the emotions were impossible to tame and explain.

She sought help in adulthood but was misdiagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder and Bipolar Disorder at separate times.

With nothing to explain her responses, she began to feel ashamed. Scott started to believe these overwhelming episodes were just a part of her personality, and the notion of developing thicker skin had skipped her.

That was until she came across a condition in an online article.

“I thought, ‘Wow! That sounds exactly like [what] I have,’” she said. “It’s the thing that I dealt with my entire life. And I didn’t know there was a name for it.”