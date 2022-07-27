Accepting our bodies: positivity, neutrality and self-esteem

Summertime activities like a swim at the pool or the beach can be a fun way to spend time with friends and beat the heat – but wearing a swimsuit in front of others can test our self-esteem. Many of us are unhappy with our bodies and feel embarrassed and uncomfortable revealing them to others. Very few of us live up to the high beauty and body standards we see online and on TV. So, how do we learn to accept ourselves for how we look? Can we adopt a neutral attitude, feeling grateful for our bodies and what they can do for us?

Guests

Anne Poirier, Author of The Body Joyful – My journey from Self-loathing to Self-acceptance (@AnnePoirier)

Iresha Picot, Body positive mental health professional (@ireshadahoodtherapist)

Brian Pollack, Founder and clinical director at Hilltop Behavioral Health (@brian_lcsw_ceds)

