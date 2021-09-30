What to eat: the latest in food science

Air Date: September 30, 2021 10:00 am
Whether you closely follow the latest research on nutrition or just glance at the headlines, keeping track of what we should and shouldn’t eat is complicated, especially since recommendations seem to constantly change. Scientists are still trying to untangle precisely how food impacts health, disease, mood, sleep, aging and our brains. And for those who are looking to lose weight, finding a diet that works can seem impossible. This hour, we’ll take a look at the latest in nutrition and diet research –carbs, alcohol and our microbiome – and how the Big Food industry complicates healthy eating. Our guests are MARION NESTLE, Emerita Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies and Public Health at New York University and ANAHAD O’CONNOR, a New York Times reporter covering health and nutrition.  We’ll also talk to Duke University’s HERMAN PONTZER about his new study on metabolism and aging.

