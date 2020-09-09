The clearing of Philadelphia’s homeless encampment

Air Date: September 9, 2020 10:00 am
A homeless protest encampment occupies Von Colln Field on the Ben Franklin Parkway

A homeless protest encampment occupies Von Colln Field on the Ben Franklin Parkway on August 20, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

For several months now, an encampment for homeless people has been set up along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway where they have pledged to stay until the city provides permanent housing for all the residents. But, today, the city plans to clear the encampment, having been unable to find common ground with the residents and it’s organizers. We begin today’s show with freelance reporter, JASON PETERS, who is at the scene of the encampment. We’ll also hear WHYY’s Susan Phillip’s story about a mother and daughter who moved from the camp to a boarded up PHA house. Encampment organizer, ALEX STEWART, and encampment organizer and resident, Tara, will speak with Marty about their demands and what they plan to do as the city attempts to tear down the encampment. Finally, we’ll speak with associate professor of public policy at the University of Delaware, STEPHEN METRAUX, about what happens when homeless encampments are cleared.

