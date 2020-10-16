Donate

Regional Roundup – 10/19/20

Air Date: October 19, 2020 10:00 am
Protesters gather on the Ben Franklin Parkway, where a homeless encampment is under notice from the city that it will be cleared. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Protesters gather on the Ben Franklin Parkway, where a homeless encampment is under notice from the city that it will be cleared. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

On this week’s Regional Roundup; after several tense weeks between the homeless encampments and the city, an agreement has been reached. We’ll hear about the specifics of the agreement, which aims to house many of the encampments residents, when we speak to WHYY reporters SUSAN PHILLIPS and DARRYL MURPHY. Then, we’ll hear from Philadelphia City Commissioner LISA DEELEY who is overseeing Pennsylvania’s election. We’ll talk with her about voting related questions, and how she plans to ensure every ballot gets counted. Then, Mary speaks with RICHARD GORDON of Paul Robeson High School in West Philadelphia, who was just awarded Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate