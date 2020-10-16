Regional Roundup – 10/19/20
On this week’s Regional Roundup; after several tense weeks between the homeless encampments and the city, an agreement has been reached. We’ll hear about the specifics of the agreement, which aims to house many of the encampments residents, when we speak to WHYY reporters SUSAN PHILLIPS and DARRYL MURPHY. Then, we’ll hear from Philadelphia City Commissioner LISA DEELEY who is overseeing Pennsylvania’s election. We’ll talk with her about voting related questions, and how she plans to ensure every ballot gets counted. Then, Mary speaks with RICHARD GORDON of Paul Robeson High School in West Philadelphia, who was just awarded Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.