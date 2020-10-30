Regional Roundup – 11/02/20

Air Date: November 2, 2020 10:00 am
Pastor Michael Doyle

Pastor Michael Doyle has been at Sacred Heart Church in Camden, N.J., since the Vietnam War and is retiring. He read the gospel and gave the homily at 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On this week’s Regional Roundup is WHYY’s KATIE MEYER who will give us the latest on the election in Philadelphia, and how the city is preparing to ensure all ballots get counted. Then, University of Pennsylvania professor of urban education HOWARD STEVENSON will give us his thoughts on the ways in which incidents like the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. can further the trauma of the African American population. And, Mary will talk with documentary filmmaker DOUG CLAYTON about his latest film, “The Heart of Camden” which profiles Father Michael Doyle, the Catholic priest who devoted his life to improving the conditions of his blighted city.

