Regional Roundup – 10/12/20

Air Date: October 9, 2020
Camden County N.J. election officials demonstrate mail-in voting

Guests: Kenneth Burns, Kathy Bookckvar, Jean-Pierre Brice, Matthew Krouse
On this week’s Regional Roundup; WHYY’s KENNETH BURNS will tell us about the rising rate of COVID-19 in New Jersey, and why it’s happening. Then, Pennsylvania Secretary of State, KATHY BOOCKVARwill discuss how the state is preparing for the November 3rd election. We’ll also hear how Chester, Pennsylvania activist JEAN-PIERRE BRICE is teaming up with the Delaware County District Attorney’s office and deputy district attorney MATTHEW KROUSE to reduce crime and boost economic activity in the one of the commonwealth’s poorest cities.

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

