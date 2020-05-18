You’ve been ‘dusted!’: How ‘booze fairies’ are spreading cheer in the tri-state area

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

If you live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware, there’s a chance you’ve been “dusted” by men in kilts, children dressed as fairies or women wearing animal masks.

The doorbell rings, but no one is out front — maybe you see someone in a hot dog costume speedily walking away. You find a basket of booze and mixers at your doorstep. Sometimes there are snacks.

The self-declared “booze fairies” are the coronavirus quarantine trend that pays it forward. The point is not to be on the receiving end, per se, but rather to make someone else’s day with a gift.

Mount Holly resident Allyson Churry created “The Booze Fairies” Facebook group in early May. The group is a spinoff of another one that gifted wine, which was itself inspired by similar efforts taking place in other states. Churry loved the idea, but prefers spirits, and with the wine group’s blessing, she went off on her own.

“We’re in a quarantine, times are weird. People are struggling financially, people are struggling mentally,” said Churry. “People like me are homeschooling, basically teaching our kids to read and it’s tough. So being able to pick a random person and deliver a shot of vodka — it’s the thought that counts.”