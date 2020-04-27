Good booze news: Pa. liquor stores are ramping up curbside pickup

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

A week after launching curbside pick-up at 176 of its stores, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expanding the number of locations offering this service to 565, starting Monday.

The procedure for placing an order remains the same: Call ahead to your local Wine & Spirits store and queue up at the appointed time to receive your order of up to six bottles. Orders will be taken on a first call, first served basis, with phones opening at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Each location can handle between 50 to 100 orders a day.

“We hope that adding hundreds more locations for curbside pickup will help us get through this surge of demand for wine and spirits,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden, asking customers to “be patient.”

For a full list of stores offering curbside pickup by county, click here.