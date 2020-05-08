Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Nationwide surveys suggest Mother’s Day will prompt big spending here in the U.S., even as the country hits record unemployment numbers because of coronavirus shutdowns.

Seventy-eight percent of people responding to a National Retail Federation survey said celebrating Mother’s Day this year was important given the state of the pandemic.

For Philadelphia resident Joe Kchlapaty, it’s vital to get Mom something, even while he’s on furlough, because he wants to let her know they’re all “going to get through this.”

“She gets to still FaceTime and talk with me and my daughter on the phone, but she always sort of mentions, like, ‘Hey, I can’t wait until this is over and I can see you guys again,’” he said. “And [she’s] still, even though I tell her not to, dropping off food at my house. She’ll call me after she’s left, ‘Hey, I have a surprise.’”

Though some people like Kchlapaty say they’ll be buying more modest gifts this year, those surveyed by the National Retail Federation said they planned to spend about $8 more on gifts, for an average of $205.

As for what people are buying, that’s changing. Categories such as books/CDs, electronics and housewares/gardening tools rose 20% in popularity compared to 2019, according to the retail federation.

Meanwhile, flowers — consistently the second most popular gift this decade among survey respondents — saw a slight dip in interest this year.

“Special outings” dropped down a rank to fourth place for the first time in at least a decade as social distancing measures remain in place across much of the country. Shoppers like Kchlapaty said they don’t want their moms going to a restaurant just yet.

Gift cards now hold the rank of third most popular gift.