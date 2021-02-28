Worrying about your child’s COVID-era screen time? Here’s what you need to know

Almost a year since the first coronavirus lockdown, little is known about exactly how remote learning and social distancing are affecting children across the globe. However, researchers in several countries have found one common thread among students surveyed and studied throughout the pandemic: Children say they spend more time staring at screens.

That’s hardly surprising under the circumstances, but the broader consequences of such a rapid, unprecedented, and widespread increase in screen time among children are still to be determined. Prior to the pandemic, too much screen time for kids was linked with higher rates of childhood obesity, bad sleep, and depression. But for now, while virtual activities are still inescapable, experts say there’s no need for concerned parents to panic as long as they keep a few things in mind.

“Not all screen time is the same, and so certain screen time is better than others,” said Jason Lewis, a psychologist for the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Lewis suggests that parents create healthy developmental checklists for children, including engagement in schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and socializing with friends in a manner complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“The specifics of that are obviously going to look different now than they would have pre-COVID, but you still want to use that same structure,” he said. “You think about, OK, how can they use screens to fulfill that? So instead of spending all that time playing games or watching YouTube, maybe they do it to sort of learn a new hobby, or build some sort of skill whether it be art or music, or something like that. So it may not be able to significantly cut down the overall time, but you can sort of shape the time and make the most of it.”