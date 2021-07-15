The owner of Regina Rose Apartments in Elkins Park — declared unsafe for human occupancy in late June, with dozens of residents displaced— told WHYY News Wednesday that repairs on the building had been completed.

In a text message, Dan Waisbord said, “Work is finished. Just waiting for inspection.”

Cheltenham Township Fire Marshal Scott Lynch, who ordered the 14-unit building vacated, told a different story Wednesday. He said that Waisbord had been at the township building with his contractor filing for permits, and that steel to make needed structural repairs arrived on site late last week. But Lynch urged displaced tenants not to expect a speedy return.

“As far as I know, no permits have been filed, and it’s been made perfectly clear to him that he’s not to … conduct any work without the permits being filed and approved,” Lynch said. “I noticed the building inspector was there yesterday. And when I spoke to the building inspector this morning, nothing else has been done other than the steel was delivered.”

Also standing in the way of reopening the building, according to Lynch: “As of Monday, July 12, in the morning, … the fire alarm company contacted me and has discontinued his fire alarm service at the building, because of lack of payment.”

Lynch said he authorized the move only because the building, which was constructed in 1924, is currently unoccupied and will be for quite some time. Waisbord will have to fulfill that obligation if he hopes to use the building again, the fire marshal noted.

“He will be sent a letter from the township regarding that when we get to that point. And failure to comply, he will be cited for that and he will not be issued a use of occupancy … until that [is] squared away — and until all of the issues have been corrected, both inside and outside the building,” Lynch said.

Cheltenham Township officials have been to the property on Stahr Road numerous times over the years, and for numerous reasons, Lynch said.

“We’ve gotten complaints there of an infestation of bugs, which we actually had the Health Department come out and we found this claim to be true; the accumulation of trash because he has failed to pay bills, and the trash company doesn’t come and empty the trash and the dumpsters overfill,” Lynch said.

Outside, too-tall grass has been an issue in the past. Accumulation of furniture to the point where it could impede people’s ability to leave the premises has also been a problem, according to Lynch.

Most of the time, Lynch said, Waisbord’s failure to comply usually ends once he receives a citation. However, battles between the township and the property owner have ended up in court.

“It has gone to a hearing with our local district justice, where the owner has had to pay a fine and comply with the court to clean up the property, especially on the outside,” Lynch said.