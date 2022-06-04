Woman testifies Cosby forcibly kissed her when she was 14

The woman testified that she, her mother, and other family and friends were on the Los Angeles set of the film “Let’s Do It Again,” starring Cosby and Sidney Poitier, where Cosby had invited them to act as extras after meeting them at a tennis tournament a few months earlier.

She said Cosby invited her alone into his trailer to help him straighten the bow tie he was wearing for a scene.

“He immediately grabbed me,” she said. “He started kissing me, all over my face, tongue down my throat.”

Asked by Huth’s attorney Nathan Goldberg how tightly Cosby was holding her, she replied, “enough that I couldn’t get away.”

After about 30 seconds she pulled free and left.

Pictures were shown in court of Cosby and the 14-year-old together at the tennis tournament, with him smiling and his arms around her. Other photos were shown of Cosby and the girl with her family on the set of the film. Huth would later meet Cosby on a different set of the same film.

Old photos from the mid-1970s have loomed large at the trial, one of the last remaining legal claims against Cosby after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction was thrown out and other lawsuits were settled by his insurer. Two photos of Cosby and Huth at the Playboy Mansion were shown during earlier testimony. Cosby has denied sexually assaulting Huth, and his attorney says the case is about her attempt to cash in on the pictures.

The woman who testified Friday said after leaving the trailer, she did not tell anyone she was with what happened with Cosby, who is not attending the trial.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said. “I didn’t want to ruin everything for everyone.”

They went about the rest of their day, appearing in a boxing scene for the film shot at the Grand Olympic Auditorium.

In her cross-examination of the woman, Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean showed a still from the film of the girl and her brother cheering in the front row next to the boxing ring.

Bonjean asked whether she had been distraught at the time.

“I probably was,” the woman said.

“Probably?” Bonjean asked.

“I was distraught when I was in there,” she said.

The woman said she did not speak of the incident until telling her husband years later, and telling her teenage daughter years after that.

Bonjean asked whether multiple media reports with allegations in 2015 about Cosby caused her to come forward and tell her story to Gloria Allred, who along with Goldberg represents both her and Huth.

The woman said one brief Allred clip prompted her to do this after she heard Cosby’s denial, but said she had no intention of filing a lawsuit when she sought out Allred.