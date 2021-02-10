Wolf takes Pa. out of appeal over victim rights amendment Marsy’s Law

Pennsylvania’s governor has opted to stay out of the appeal of a court decision last month that struck down a constitutional amendment on victims’ rights, but a group of the proposal’s supporters is moving ahead without him.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf let the Monday deadline pass without filing an appeal of Commonwealth Court’s divided decision that the so-called Marsy’s Law state constitutional amendment bundled too many changes.

The amendment received overwhelming support from Pennsylvania voters in November 2019, but those results have never been certified because of the legal challenge filed by the state chapter of the League of Women Voters.

The league successfully blocked the voting results, then won in Commonwealth Court last month. Until this week, the Wolf administration had defended the referendum, arguing the amendment’s changes all related to a single purpose of advancing victims’ rights.

Wolf’s office issued a statement that said he supports crime victims’ rights to “equity and assured participation” but has issues with the measure as proposed.

“After a thorough reading of the Commonwealth Court’s ruling, the administration supports efforts to achieve constitutional protections for victims through an amendment that better aligns with the constitution’s procedural requirements,” according to the statement emailed by Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger.