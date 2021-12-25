Victim advocates in Pa. looking for ways to revive Marsy’s Law after court decision

Marsy’s Law advocates argued that it was important to enshrine those rights in the constitution because it would give victims more influence in court.

Say, for instance, a victim isn’t given a chance to make an impact statement at sentencing. Riley says Marsy’s Law would have given them standing in court, meaning they would have the ability to, for instance, motion a judge to re-do that part of the proceeding.

“Standing, so victims can assert their rights in court, is incredibly important,” Riley said. “But also, we’re trying to change the way our society looks at crime victims and their participation within the criminal justice system… even when you look at the scales of justice, there are only two scales, right? You have the state and you have the defendant. And you know, there wouldn’t be a criminal justice system if there wasn’t a victim.”

The ACLU fundamentally disagrees with that view of the criminal justice system. Along with the procedural argument that the amendment was too broad, the group holds that it would infringe on due process for people accused of crimes.

Randol argues, there’s a reason why people accused of crimes have certain constitutional rights: they have the weight of the state against them and need protection.

“It’s a limitation on making sure that the government doesn’t just pick people up, detain them without any reason, and make summary judgments based on no evidence,” she said. “It has nothing to do about whether or not the state has sympathy for, or cares about victims.”

In particular, the ACLU has long been concerned that judges could interpret certain provisions in the Pennsylvania version of Marsy’s Law in ways that would make it harder for people accused of crimes to be proven innocent.

Marsy’s would have let victims refuse requests for information — i.e. “discovery” — from the accused or anyone acting on their behalf. That can already happen under current law, so lawyers can ask a judge to compel a victim to turn over the information.

Marsy’s Law defenders say the right to refuse discovery wouldn’t do much of anything, since it’s already accepted law. But the ACLU and other opponents have argued that if a victim gets a constitutional right to refuse to comply with defense discovery motions, some judges might not issue orders to compel it.

Although the amendment itself is now dead, questions of how to balance rights for alleged victims and perpetrators of crimes could resurface, either in a new amendment, or in proposed state laws.

What happens now?

Randol says the ACLU is currently keeping an eye out for spinoff legislation.

She notes, the group doesn’t oppose every part of Marsy’s Law. Sections that would have formalized the process by which victims get notified about progress in their cases, for instance, were no problem for the ACLU.

“Whether we like how they might draft it, it’s far more appropriate, and certainly is a lot less complicated … and takes less time for the legislature to make some of the changes that were in Marsy’s Law,” she said.

Riley, too, said she won’t be surprised if related bills start popping up soon.

“I know a lot of people were just kind of waiting to see if Marsy’s Law would be successful through the court process,” she said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of folks, including legislators, looking at the options.”