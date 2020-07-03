Public health concerns over the coronavirus have led communities all across southeast Pennsylvania to cancel or postpone fireworks events this Fourth of July weekend.

Some annual traditions are adapting, re-inventing decades-old traditions or moving online.

But for the most part: mass outdoor gatherings under colorful night-time explosions in the sky won’t be happening.

Local TV news outlets 6ABC and CBS3 compiled extensive county-by-county lists of what’s happening in municipalities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Dozens of towns, suburbs, and cities have opted not to hold any firework displays. A few, like Tredyfrrin Township in Chester County and Pottstown in Montgomery County, among others, are rescheduling events for later in the fall, closer to Labor Day.

But there are a few creative exceptions.

Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom outside in Allentown is hosting a drive-through fireworks show in its parking lot on Independence Day, asking for a $10 donation per vehicle, with proceeds going to the Lehigh Valley Health Network’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The pyrotechnics display will “be accompanied by a patriotic soundtrack, broadcast live from your car radio,” according to the amusement park.

The annual Marple-Newtown Fourth of July Parade announced in May that it could not safely continue as usual. Instead, organizers have asked residents to “celebrate in place” with a decorating contest. Participants have decked out homes and businesses in red, white, and blue bunting, flags, and other patriotic displays. Residents are encouraged to take a driving tour past the entries, as judges give out awards for a long list of categories, including most creative, most fun, and most Marple-Newtown pride.